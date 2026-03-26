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Kam Jones News: Falls out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Jones (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Pacers' 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

The Pacers have had more of their key contributors available of late, which has resulted in fringier rotation players such as Jones, Quenton Jackson and Kobe Brown seeing their minutes fall by the wayside. Jones has gone unused off the bench in three straight games, but he could resurface in the rotation if the non-contending Pacers gradually start to begin resting players more liberally over the final two-plus weeks of the season.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
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