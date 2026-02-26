Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Jones will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus the Hornets, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Obi Toppin (foot) is back and starting, which will result in Jones shifting back to a reserve role for the Pacers. As a member of the second unit this season, Jones has scored 2.1 points per game on 43.6 percent shooting.

