Kam Jones News: Moves back out of rotation

Jones (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Pacers' 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

The Pacers were without Pascal Siakam (knee) and Quenton Jackson (calf) on Friday, but the returns of T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Obi Toppin (foot) were enough to result in Jones falling back out of the rotation. The rookie guard out of Marquette had previously appeared in each of the Pacers' last three games, averaging 5.7 points, 5.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes.