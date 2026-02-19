Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Jones won't start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Andrew Nembhard (back) will return to action Thursday, pushing Jones back to the bench. As a reserve this month (three appearances), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 3.7 points in 19.7 minutes per tilt.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
NBA
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
231 days ago