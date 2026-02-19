Kam Jones News: Not starting Thursday
Jones won't start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Andrew Nembhard (back) will return to action Thursday, pushing Jones back to the bench. As a reserve this month (three appearances), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 3.7 points in 19.7 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More