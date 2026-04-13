Kam Jones News: Plays 20 minutes off bench

Jones supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to Detroit.

Jones had some injury setbacks to open the season, limiting him to 37 NBA appearances overall. He was never close to the standard-league fantasy radar, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 16.7 minutes per contest.