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Kam Jones News: Plays 20 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:07am

Jones supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to Detroit.

Jones had some injury setbacks to open the season, limiting him to 37 NBA appearances overall. He was never close to the standard-league fantasy radar, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 16.7 minutes per contest.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
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