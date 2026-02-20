Kam Jones News: Starting Friday

Jones will start Friday versus the Wizards, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

This will be Jones' third start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker and Jay Huff. As a starter this season, Jones has posted averages of 11.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest.