Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Starting sans Nembhard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jones will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder will get the starting nod due to Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) being sidelined. As a starter this season (five games), Jones has averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
NBA
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
241 days ago