Kam Jones News: Starting sans Nembhard
Jones will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
The rookie second-rounder will get the starting nod due to Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) being sidelined. As a starter this season (five games), Jones has averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per contest.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones
