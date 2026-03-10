Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Jones will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones will step into the starting lineup Tuesday with Andrew Nembhard (back) out of commission. Jones had recently fallen out of the team's rotation, but he should receive plenty of looks with the Pacers navigating a thin backcourt.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
