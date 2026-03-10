Kam Jones News: Starting Tuesday
Jones will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Jones will step into the starting lineup Tuesday with Andrew Nembhard (back) out of commission. Jones had recently fallen out of the team's rotation, but he should receive plenty of looks with the Pacers navigating a thin backcourt.
