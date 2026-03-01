Kam Jones News: Tallies first career double-double

Jones amassed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Although the 10 assists were one short of his season best, Jones recorded his first career double-double Sunday. It's possible that starter Andrew Nembhard (back) will remain at risk of sporadically sitting out for injury management down the stretch, which could keep Jones in the mix for future starts. Over his six outings as a starter, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 10.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.