Kam Jones News: Won't start Wednesday
Jones won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
With Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) returning to the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. Over his last five outings off the bench, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 4.0 points and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per tilt.
