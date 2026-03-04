Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Won't start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jones won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) returning to the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. Over his last five outings off the bench, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 4.0 points and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per tilt.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
