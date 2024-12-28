Kamani Johnson News: Pitches in off bench in loss

Johnson recorded six points (1-1 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over nine minutes in Friday's 124-117 loss to San Diego.

Johnson played a limited role off the Memphis bench in Friday's G League loss, but still contributed offensively and on the glass in under 10 minutes. Johnson has averaged just 9.1 minutes off the bench over 11 games this season, averaging 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest.