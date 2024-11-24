Fantasy Basketball
Kamani Johnson News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Johnson registered four points (2-4 FT), 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 102-98 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Friday marked the first time this season that Johnson played double-digit minutes. He made his presence felt on the glass, but his offensive game has been almost nonexistent, averaging 1.6 points per game.

