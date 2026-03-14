Kameron Warrens headshot

Kameron Warrens Injury: Inactive against Gold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Warrens sat out Friday's 96-91 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold through illness.

Warrens will look to regain health over the coming days, though it's unclear if he'll stay out of more contests. He has come off the bench in most games this season, so losing him mainly impacts the team's rotation capacity, with Kendall Brown and Hank Morgan absorbing Warren's usual minutes on the court.

Kameron Warrens
 Free Agent
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