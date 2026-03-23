Kameron Warrens News: Limited minutes in return

Warrens (illness) logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes during Sunday's 121-91 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Warrens played a minor role following his recovery from a health issue, and he couldn't capitalize on the few scoring opportunities he had during the game. He's expected to remain in a second-unit role behind Kendall Brown but could push for more involvement going forward.