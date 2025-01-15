Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Dealing with bone chip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Towns (wrist/thumb) is dealing with a bone chip in his wrist along with a sprained thumb, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns was already nursing a sprained thumb that ruled him out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. The veteran big man also has a bone chip in his wrist, but the Knicks star will play through it once he returns because surgery isn't necessary. He's considered day-to-day moving forward.

