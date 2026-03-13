Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Towns (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Towns, who was previously listed as questionable, is trending in the wrong direction for his fantasy managers. With New York's starting center likely to sit, Mitchell Robinson is likely to have a lot of appeal as a streaming option.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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