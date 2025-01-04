Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Exits late in fourth quarter

Towns headed to the locker room in the final stages of the fourth quarter during Saturday's 139-126 loss to the Hawks due to an apparent hamstring injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He finished with 44 points (17-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes.

Towns departed the game when the contest was already decided, but his status is worth monitoring since the Knicks have only one day of rest before facing the Magic on Monday. If Towns misses time, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims would be next in line to handle most of the minutes at center. Losing Towns would be huge for the Knicks, though. He's recorded five straight double-doubles while reaching the 30-point plateau four times in that stretch.