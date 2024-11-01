Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:51pm

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Towns (wrist) will warm up with the intention of playing in Friday's game versus the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns is officially listed as questionable due to a left wrist sprain but appears likely to suit up Friday. If he is officially upgraded to available, there is no indication that Towns will be on a minutes restriction.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
