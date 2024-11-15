Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Game-time decision Friday
Towns (knee) is considered a game-time call for Friday's game against the Nets and will go through warmups before a decision is made, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Towns is dealing with a left knee contusion and could miss his first game of the 2024-25 campaign after posting a season-high 46 points in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. If the big man is ruled out after going through warmups, Jericho Sims will likely receive an increased role Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now