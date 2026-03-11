Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Heads to locker room
Towns went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Utah for undisclosed reasons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns checked out at the 6:16 mark of the first quarter and was escorted to the locker room by trainers. While Towns is sidelined, look for Mitchell Robinson and Mohamed Diawara to see more action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 65 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More