Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Friday
Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Towns returned to the floor for the Knicks during Wednesday's game against the Raptors, recording a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. That was his 31st double-double of the season, as the veteran big man continues to shine in New York. However, if he misses Friday's game, Jericho Sims could see a bump in minutes and possibly be inserted into the starting lineup again like he was against the Magic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now