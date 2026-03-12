Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:23pm

Towns is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to bilateral knee soreness.

Towns didn't suffer an apparent injury in Wednesday's victory over Utah, so it's possible the Knicks are considering giving the All-Star big man the night off versus an inferior opponent. Mitchell Robinson will likely step into the starting lineup if Towns sits out, which would make the former a viable plug-and-play fantasy option.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
6 days ago