Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Monday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Raptors, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing due to right knee patellar tendonopathy. The star big man has been on a tear as of late, and in his last five outings he has averaged 21.6 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc across 34.8 minutes per game. If Towns is sidelined, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for an increased role.