Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 2:40pm

Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Towns sustained the sprained right thumb during Monday's loss to the Pistons, though he was able to play through the injury, posting 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes. With Jericho Sims (back) also listed as questionable, Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti could see a significant bump in minutes against the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
