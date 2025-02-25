Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 3:08pm

Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers,James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns is having an incredible season with the Knicks and remains one of the most valuable players in the NBA from a fantasy perspective. However, he could end up missing Wednesday's game against the 76ers, which could result in Precious Achiuwa getting an increased workload in the paint for New York.

