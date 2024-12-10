Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Likely to play against Atlanta
Towns (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Hawks.
Towns is expected to suit up in his second straight contest Wednesday despite dealing with right knee patellar tendinopathy. Towns has been scorching the nets from behind the arc this season, converting 44.7 percent of his 10.5 three-point attempts per contest.
