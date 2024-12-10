Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Likely to play against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 2:39pm

Towns (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Hawks.

Towns is expected to suit up in his second straight contest Wednesday despite dealing with right knee patellar tendinopathy. Towns has been scorching the nets from behind the arc this season, converting 44.7 percent of his 10.5 three-point attempts per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now