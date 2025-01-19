Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Towns (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Towns missed the past two games for New York, but he was a true game-time call Friday against the Timberwolves. He was able to practice Sunday, however, and it appears that he's trending in the right direction. If he's unable to go Monday, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims could see additional minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
