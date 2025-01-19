Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Listed as questionable
Towns (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Towns missed the past two games for New York, but he was a true game-time call Friday against the Timberwolves. He was able to practice Sunday, however, and it appears that he's trending in the right direction. If he's unable to go Monday, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims could see additional minutes.
