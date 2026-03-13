Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Towns was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game due to knee soreness. He was downgraded to doubtful before being ruled out, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Warriors. Mitchell Robinson will likely enter the starting lineup at center in Towns' absence.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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