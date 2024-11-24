Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Nursing left calf injury

Towns is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a left calf contusion.

Towns was able to play through a left knee injury earlier in November, though he was forced to sit against the Nets on Nov. 15. He now appears to be working through a calf injury, and if he's unable to play Monday, Jericho Sims would likely be inserted into the Knicks' starting lineup. For the month of November, Towns has averaged 27.4 points on 52.1 percent shooting (including 41.7 percent from three on 6.5 3PA/G), 12.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 33.9 minutes per game.