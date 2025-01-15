Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Out Wednesday with bone chip, sprain

Towns won't be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a bone chip in his wrist in addition a sprained right thumb, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Though he'll remain out Wednesday, Towns plans to play through the bone chip since the issue doesn't require an immediate surgical fix. The thumb sprain seems to be the greater concern for Towns, who is being considered day-to-day while he waits for the swelling in his hand to subside. The Knicks will presumably check back in on Towns' condition Thursday before determining whether he'll play Friday versus the Timberwolves.