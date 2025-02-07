Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Towns (knee) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Towns is coming off one of his best games of the season for the Knicks, finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's win against the Raptors. The veteran big man is having an incredible first year in New York, which significantly increases the team's chances of coming out on top against Boston if he can play Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now