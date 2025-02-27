Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable against Memphis

Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After missing Wednesday's win over the 76ers with a knee injury, Towns' status remains uncertain for Friday. The Knicks lost Ariel Hukporti (knee) for significant time Thursday, but Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has a chance to make his season debut against Memphis and could be thrust into a meaningful role right away if Towns cannot suit up. Precious Achiuwa could play more minutes as well.