Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After missing Wednesday's win over the 76ers with a knee injury, Towns' status remains uncertain for Friday. The Knicks lost Ariel Hukporti (knee) for significant time Thursday, but Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has a chance to make his season debut against Memphis and could be thrust into a meaningful role right away if Towns cannot suit up. Precious Achiuwa could play more minutes as well.

