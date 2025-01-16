Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 16, 2025

Towns (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Towns missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers because he's dealing with a bone chip in his wrist and a sprained right thumb. He's considered day-to-day, however, and it sounds like this will be a pain tolerance issue for New York's franchise center. Precious Achiuwa stepped up in Towns' absence Wednesday, scoring 10 points with six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 30 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

