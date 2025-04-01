Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 9:49am

Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns has stayed relatively healthy this season for the Knicks but could be in danger of missing Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to knee soreness. If the veteran star cannot play, the Knicks will likely turn to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now