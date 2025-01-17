Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Towns (thumb) will not play Friday against Minnesota, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns was a true game-time call and attempted to warm up, but the center will miss his second game in a row and remains day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Hawks. Jericho Sims will start at center Friday, while Precious Achiuwa is likely to see extended minutes off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
