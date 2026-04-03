Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Towns (elbow) won't play Friday versus the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Towns only took a few shots at shootaround before grabbing at his elbow and retreating back to the locker room, so it's not surprising to see him get ruled out for Friday's game. Mitchell Robinson will draw the start in his absence, and for now, Towns should be viewed as questionable for Monday's game in Atlanta.
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