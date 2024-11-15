Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out Friday

Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns is dealing with a left knee contusion and will miss his first game of the 2024-25 campaign after posting a season-high 46 points in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. In the big man's absence, Jericho Sims should handle an increased role. Towns' next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday's rematch against the Nets.