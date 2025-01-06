Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out Monday

Towns (knee) won't play in Monday's game against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Right knee tendinitis will keep Towns out Monday, and the star big man's next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Raptors. Jericho Sims will start at center for the Knicks against Orlando, Steve Popper of Newsday reports, but Precious Achiuwa is the more likely candidate to soak up the lion's share of the minutes at the five.