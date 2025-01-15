Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Published on January 15, 2025

Towns (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns has been able to stay healthy for most of his first season with the Knicks. However, he will miss his fourth game of the 2024-25 campaign when New York faces Philadelphia on Wednesday. Due to Towns' absence, Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti may see a bump in minutes against the 76ers.

