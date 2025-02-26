Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After recording a double-double in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, Towns will not suit up for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. The veteran big man's absence will be costly for the Knicks, as he is having a career year in New York. Precious Achiuwa is likely to get a minutes boost against the 76ers and may get the start at the five.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now