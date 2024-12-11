Karl-Anthony Towns News: Active and starting Wednesday
Towns (knee) is good to go for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Towns torched the Hawks for 34 points and 16 rebounds in a Nov. 6 meeting, and he'll look to replicate similar results in a heightened Emirates NBA Cup environment Wednesday. Josh Hart (ankle) has also been cleared, making New York's usual starting lineup fully healthy.
