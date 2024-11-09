Karl-Anthony Towns News: Another 30-point double-double
Towns produced 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-94 victory over the Bucks.
Towns has recorded seven straight double-doubles, including back-to-back with at least 30 points. His five assists Friday also mark his second-best effort of the campaign. After attempting only six three-pointers through the first three games, Towns is shooting 53.3 percent from deep on 6.0 attempts per game over his last five appearances.
