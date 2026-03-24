Karl-Anthony Towns News: Another double-double Tuesday

Towns posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during the Knicks' 121-116 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Towns' 24 minutes was his fifth-lowest playing time of the season, but the veteran center still led the Knicks in rebounds while finishing tied with OG Anunoby as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (32 points). Towns has recorded a double-double in five consecutive game and is up to 51 on the season, which is most in the Association. Since March 1, he has averaged 21.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.8 steals over 29.8 minutes per game.