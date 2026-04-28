Karl-Anthony Towns News: Another double-double Tuesday

Towns registered 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 victory over the Hawks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns continues to play arguably his best basketball of the season, recording his third straight double-double while adding four combined steals and blocks for the second time in his past three appearances. Across five playoff appearances, Towns has put up 20.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 3.2 combined steals and blocks. Now leading 3-2, New York will head to Atlanta for Game 6, where it will look to wrap up the series.