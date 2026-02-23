Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Back in double-double column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Towns contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 win over Chicago.

The double-double was his league-leading 39th of the season, and his ninth in the last 10 contests after he'd seen an eight-game streak ended in his first game after the All-Star break Saturday. Through nine February appearances, Towns is averaging 20.2 points, 11.6 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1,2 steals while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns
