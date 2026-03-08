Karl-Anthony Towns News: Big double-double in Sunday's loss
Towns totaled 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss to the Lakers.
The double-double was the sixth straight for Towns -- technically they'd be dozen-dozens, as he has at least 12 points and rebounds in all six -- and his NBA-leading 45th of the season. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, the veteran center is averaging 19.7 points, 12.1 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 62 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 279 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2412 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More