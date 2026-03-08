Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Big double-double in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Towns totaled 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was the sixth straight for Towns -- technically they'd be dozen-dozens, as he has at least 12 points and rebounds in all six -- and his NBA-leading 45th of the season. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, the veteran center is averaging 19.7 points, 12.1 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
2 days ago
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago