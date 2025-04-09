Karl-Anthony Towns News: Big double-double not enough
Towns registered a team-high 34 points (14-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime loss to Boston.
The double-double was the 57th of the season for Towns, tied with Nikola Jokic for second in the NBA and one back of Domantas Sabonis. Towns has also recorded a double-double in 10 straight appearances as the Knicks try to lock up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, a stretch in which he's averaged 24.7 points, 11.9 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor.
