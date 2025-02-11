Karl-Anthony Towns News: Bounces back against Indiana

Towns recorded 40 points (14-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Pacers.

After failing to score double-digit points for the first time this season in New York's most recent outing, Towns dropped his fourth game of the season with at least 40 points against Indiana. The 29-year-old big man was able to take advantage of Myles Turner's (neck) absence, leaving the Pacers without an elite rim protector. Towns' 13.5 rebounds per contest rank second in the NBA behind only Domantas Sabonis (14.3).