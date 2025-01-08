Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Cleared to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 4:29pm

Towns (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns will return from a one-game absence due to right knee tendinitis and will replace Jericho Sims in the Knicks' starting five. In two games against Toronto this season, Towns is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now