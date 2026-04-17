Karl-Anthony Towns News: Cleared to play
Towns (elbow) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.
The Knicks rested multiple players in the regular-season finale, but Towns' status for Game 1 was never in any doubt. The Knicks have a completely healthy roster ahead of this matchup.
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