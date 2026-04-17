Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:30pm

Towns (elbow) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

The Knicks rested multiple players in the regular-season finale, but Towns' status for Game 1 was never in any doubt. The Knicks have a completely healthy roster ahead of this matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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